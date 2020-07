Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

UPDATED EXEC DUPLEX, LARGE MASTER DOWN PLUS TWO LARGE BED ROOMS UP, TWO LIVING AREAS. OPEN, BRIGHT AND WITH SOARING CEILINGS.FIREPLACE,SECURITY SYSTEM,SPRINKLER. OPEN PATIO AN BOB FENCED BACK YARD AREA. OWNER PAYS HOA WHICH INCLUDES FRONT LAWN CARE. GREAT SCHOOLS, EASY ACCESS PRESTON AND THE TOLL WAY. MUST SEE!!

GREAT PLANO LOCATION, PARK AND PRESTON AREA.

ALL INFORMATION PROVIDED, INCLUDING SCHOOLS AND ROOM MEASUREMENTS TO BE VERIFIED BY leasee AND leasee's REPRESENTATIVE.