Last updated August 20 2019 at 2:25 AM

4593 Kentucky Drive

4593 Kentucky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4593 Kentucky Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Looking for a short term lease? Choose this STUNNING Deerfield North home filled with FEATURES! This HUGE interior lot is home to 5 bedrooms 5 full baths, 1 half baths PLUS Pool Bath. Expect to find all the desired features a home could offer. Including a 560 gallon all LIVE aquarium. Once you are taken away by the interior step into a Riverbend Sandler backyard pool oasis complete with outdoor kitchen, yard for play, including bath area! Oversize 3 Car Garage could accommodate a boat. OUTSTANDING FISD SCHOOLS! Don't miss this opportunity 2 minutes from Legacy West Shops & Dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4593 Kentucky Drive have any available units?
4593 Kentucky Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4593 Kentucky Drive have?
Some of 4593 Kentucky Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4593 Kentucky Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4593 Kentucky Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4593 Kentucky Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4593 Kentucky Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4593 Kentucky Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4593 Kentucky Drive offers parking.
Does 4593 Kentucky Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4593 Kentucky Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4593 Kentucky Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4593 Kentucky Drive has a pool.
Does 4593 Kentucky Drive have accessible units?
No, 4593 Kentucky Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4593 Kentucky Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4593 Kentucky Drive has units with dishwashers.

