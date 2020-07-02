4593 Kentucky Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Looking for a short term lease? Choose this STUNNING Deerfield North home filled with FEATURES! This HUGE interior lot is home to 5 bedrooms 5 full baths, 1 half baths PLUS Pool Bath. Expect to find all the desired features a home could offer. Including a 560 gallon all LIVE aquarium. Once you are taken away by the interior step into a Riverbend Sandler backyard pool oasis complete with outdoor kitchen, yard for play, including bath area! Oversize 3 Car Garage could accommodate a boat. OUTSTANDING FISD SCHOOLS! Don't miss this opportunity 2 minutes from Legacy West Shops & Dining.