4532 Fremont Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application fee!**



Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,071 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with quaint fireplace. Granite counter top kitchen with updated white cabinets! Dark wood floors throughout the home, with carpeted bedrooms. Master bath features a elongated tub, stand alone shower, and double-sinks. Open spacious backyard, great for gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.