4532 Fremont Lane
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:56 AM

4532 Fremont Lane

4532 Fremont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4532 Fremont Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fee!**

Cozy 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,071 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with quaint fireplace. Granite counter top kitchen with updated white cabinets! Dark wood floors throughout the home, with carpeted bedrooms. Master bath features a elongated tub, stand alone shower, and double-sinks. Open spacious backyard, great for gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Fremont Lane have any available units?
4532 Fremont Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Fremont Lane have?
Some of 4532 Fremont Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Fremont Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Fremont Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Fremont Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 Fremont Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4532 Fremont Lane offer parking?
No, 4532 Fremont Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4532 Fremont Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Fremont Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Fremont Lane have a pool?
No, 4532 Fremont Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Fremont Lane have accessible units?
No, 4532 Fremont Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Fremont Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Fremont Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

