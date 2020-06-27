4531 Hawkhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground garage

MOVE IN Ready Now. This West Plano 2-story corner lot property w 4 bdrm 2 full & 1 half bath w exemplary FRISCO schools. Formal living and dining upon 2-story tall foyer. Additional bdrm down w Media or Gamerm down. Wood floor throughout down except tile in kitchen & bathrooms. Gas cooktop, Double ovens. Family rm w corner fireplace overlooking bfast nook, kitchen & backyard. Covered patio & good-sized backyard. Home located across fr Heritage Park which includes open spaces, playground & several sports fields for pre-scheduled use. Minutes to Stonebriar Center, Hwy 121 and Tollway. No pets.