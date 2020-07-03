4525 Ethridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Very clean! Never leased before! Rich hand scraped hardwood floors thruout except c-tile in wet areas. No carpet! Soaring ceilings in the family room. Plantation shutters across the front. Gourmet kitchen features granite c-tops, large island, gas cooktop and recently painted white cabinets. Master bedroom suite is down with updated granite vanities, walk in shower, jetted tub and 2 closets. Interior recently painted thruout. 3 secondary bedrooms up, each with their own bath. 2 separate game areas, media room, study. Beautifully landscaped backyard and covered deck. 2 ext storage closets. Excellent location close to parks, shopping and easy access to major highways.