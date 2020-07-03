All apartments in Plano
4525 Ethridge Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 3:51 AM

4525 Ethridge Drive

4525 Ethridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Ethridge Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Deerfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Very clean! Never leased before! Rich hand scraped hardwood floors thruout except c-tile in wet areas. No carpet! Soaring ceilings in the family room. Plantation shutters across the front. Gourmet kitchen features granite c-tops, large island, gas cooktop and recently painted white cabinets. Master bedroom suite is down with updated granite vanities, walk in shower, jetted tub and 2 closets. Interior recently painted thruout. 3 secondary bedrooms up, each with their own bath. 2 separate game areas, media room, study. Beautifully landscaped backyard and covered deck. 2 ext storage closets. Excellent location close to parks, shopping and easy access to major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Ethridge Drive have any available units?
4525 Ethridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Ethridge Drive have?
Some of 4525 Ethridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Ethridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Ethridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Ethridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Ethridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4525 Ethridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Ethridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4525 Ethridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Ethridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Ethridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4525 Ethridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Ethridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4525 Ethridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Ethridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Ethridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

