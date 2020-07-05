All apartments in Plano
4521 Ringgold Lane

4521 Ringgold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Ringgold Lane, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 4 bedroom home in the heart of Plano. Highly desirable area with mature trees. Open living and dining area, heading into kitchen with white cabinets. 3 spacious bedrooms with private master suite. Home is locally owned and managed, no large companies to apply through. To apply please text listing agent for directions, using tar apps. $50 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Ringgold Lane have any available units?
4521 Ringgold Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4521 Ringgold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Ringgold Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Ringgold Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Ringgold Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4521 Ringgold Lane offer parking?
No, 4521 Ringgold Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4521 Ringgold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Ringgold Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Ringgold Lane have a pool?
No, 4521 Ringgold Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Ringgold Lane have accessible units?
No, 4521 Ringgold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Ringgold Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 Ringgold Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 Ringgold Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 Ringgold Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

