4521 Ringgold Lane

Updated 4 bedroom home in the heart of Plano. Highly desirable area with mature trees. Open living and dining area, heading into kitchen with white cabinets. 3 spacious bedrooms with private master suite. Home is locally owned and managed, no large companies to apply through. To apply please text listing agent for directions, using tar apps. $50 application fee per applicant over the age of 18. It is the responsibility of the Buyer’s Agent to communicate to the Buyer that ALL due diligence duties are the sole obligation of the Buyer, Including square footage, inspections, appraisals, confirm all school district info, and the safety of your clients on the property.