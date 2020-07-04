4517 Savino Drive

Amenities

Beautiful traditional home situated on a cul-de-sac street in highly desirable Plano location. This home offers a variety of places to entertain family and friends with 2 living areas down, an upstairs game room and outdoor pool. The stunning kitchen is in the center of the home and boasts granite counter-tops, ample prep space for preparing meals with an island, stainless steel appliances and butlers pantry. Open to the kitchen, the living room offers a wet bar and wall of windows overlooking the sparkling swimming pool, yard space and covered patio. The master suite is located downstairs with an oversized en suite bath and walk-in closet. Don't miss the 3 car garage, study and more!