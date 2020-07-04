All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4517 Savino Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4517 Savino Drive
Last updated March 20 2019 at 5:49 AM

4517 Savino Drive

4517 Savino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4517 Savino Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful traditional home situated on a cul-de-sac street in highly desirable Plano location. This home offers a variety of places to entertain family and friends with 2 living areas down, an upstairs game room and outdoor pool. The stunning kitchen is in the center of the home and boasts granite counter-tops, ample prep space for preparing meals with an island, stainless steel appliances and butlers pantry. Open to the kitchen, the living room offers a wet bar and wall of windows overlooking the sparkling swimming pool, yard space and covered patio. The master suite is located downstairs with an oversized en suite bath and walk-in closet. Don't miss the 3 car garage, study and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4517 Savino Drive have any available units?
4517 Savino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4517 Savino Drive have?
Some of 4517 Savino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4517 Savino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4517 Savino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4517 Savino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4517 Savino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4517 Savino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4517 Savino Drive offers parking.
Does 4517 Savino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4517 Savino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4517 Savino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4517 Savino Drive has a pool.
Does 4517 Savino Drive have accessible units?
No, 4517 Savino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4517 Savino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4517 Savino Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District