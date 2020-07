Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

West Plano beauty! Near major highways, shopping, and exemplary schools. Updated single-story home with a great backyard. The spacious kitchen has granite c-tops, white cabinets, and enough space for an island. Beautiful beams grace the main living area, dry bar completes the room. Gorgeous hardwoods run throughout living & dining areas. Master bath with updated shower & granite counters. Skylights offer tons of light. Not to be missed!