4437 Caledonia Creek Lane

Beautiful move in ready home in the Village of White Rock Creek. Split formals, large open island kitchen with planning desk, gas cooktop, tile floor, breakfast bar & open to den. A lot of storage in this one. You will love the additional storage under the stairs. Fabulous Kids rooms for your little one to be on the same floor as the Master. Wonderful home in Great location, walking distance from the elementary school. Upgraded light fixtures and new carpet. Great size Backyard for you to enjoy your days outdoors. Community pool!