Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4437 Caledonia Creek Lane
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:43 PM

4437 Caledonia Creek Lane

4437 Caledonia Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4437 Caledonia Creek Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful move in ready home in the Village of White Rock Creek. Split formals, large open island kitchen with planning desk, gas cooktop, tile floor, breakfast bar & open to den. A lot of storage in this one. You will love the additional storage under the stairs. Fabulous Kids rooms for your little one to be on the same floor as the Master. Wonderful home in Great location, walking distance from the elementary school. Upgraded light fixtures and new carpet. Great size Backyard for you to enjoy your days outdoors. Community pool!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane have any available units?
4437 Caledonia Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane have?
Some of 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4437 Caledonia Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4437 Caledonia Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

