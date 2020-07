Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautifully updated Plano home with hardwood floors throughout. Stainless appliances. Gorgeous master bath. Tecnically a 3 bed 2 bath, but works better as a 2 bed, 2 bath with an office. Front yard has a gorgeous mature oak tree. Backyard and side patio are great for grilling and has lots of natural light. High ceilings in living areas. Showings by appointment. Call listing agent or your broker for an appointment.



Owner Broker is a Texas Licensed Real Estate Broker.