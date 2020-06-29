4425 Creekstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

NO CARPET! Just Updated! Rare Opportunity To Find An Executive 5 Bedroom Home In This Price Range! Enjoy The Community Pool + Walking-Jogging Trails In This Fabulous Development! This Property Has Been Meticulously Maintained And Upgrades Include: Island Granite Kitchen With SS Gas Cooktop, Refrigerator, Microwave & Built In Oven* Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout* Two Master Bedroom Suites~ One On Each Floor* Game-Room, Four Bedrooms + Two Baths Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty! Huge Yard Is Maintained By Homeowner! Homeowner Pays The HOA Fee! Plano ISD!Walking Distance To Elementary & Middle Schools! Community Pool Is One Block Away For Year Round Enjoyment! Professionally Managed By Landlord!Pristine!