Plano, TX
4425 Creekstone Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:29 AM

4425 Creekstone Drive

4425 Creekstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4425 Creekstone Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NO CARPET! Just Updated! Rare Opportunity To Find An Executive 5 Bedroom Home In This Price Range! Enjoy The Community Pool + Walking-Jogging Trails In This Fabulous Development! This Property Has Been Meticulously Maintained And Upgrades Include: Island Granite Kitchen With SS Gas Cooktop, Refrigerator, Microwave & Built In Oven* Gorgeous Wood Floors Throughout* Two Master Bedroom Suites~ One On Each Floor* Game-Room, Four Bedrooms + Two Baths Complete The Second Level Of This Beauty! Huge Yard Is Maintained By Homeowner! Homeowner Pays The HOA Fee! Plano ISD!Walking Distance To Elementary & Middle Schools! Community Pool Is One Block Away For Year Round Enjoyment! Professionally Managed By Landlord!Pristine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4425 Creekstone Drive have any available units?
4425 Creekstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4425 Creekstone Drive have?
Some of 4425 Creekstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4425 Creekstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4425 Creekstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4425 Creekstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4425 Creekstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4425 Creekstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4425 Creekstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4425 Creekstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4425 Creekstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4425 Creekstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4425 Creekstone Drive has a pool.
Does 4425 Creekstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4425 Creekstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4425 Creekstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4425 Creekstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

