All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4417 Maize Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4417 Maize Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:36 AM

4417 Maize Drive

4417 Maize Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4417 Maize Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious and luxurious 5BR, 3.5B home supremely located in west Plano. Open floor plan, study with french doors and built in bookshelves, master down, large game and 4 bedrooms up. Hardwood floor, marble entry, and granite countertop. Plantation shutters. Oversized backyard with fruit trees and garden bed is a gardener's heaven (micro irrigation system). Flagstone patio. AC 2016 & 2017, Roof 2016, Paint 2017. Fantastic curb appeal. Meticulously maintained neighborhood. Walking distance to exemplary Hightower Elementary and Arrowhead Park. Super convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, liberay, gyms, trails, and parks. Unbelievable value. Grab it while you can. This one won't last long on the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Maize Drive have any available units?
4417 Maize Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4417 Maize Drive have?
Some of 4417 Maize Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4417 Maize Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Maize Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Maize Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4417 Maize Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4417 Maize Drive offer parking?
No, 4417 Maize Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Maize Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Maize Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Maize Drive have a pool?
No, 4417 Maize Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Maize Drive have accessible units?
No, 4417 Maize Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Maize Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4417 Maize Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District