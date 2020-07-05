4417 Maize Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious and luxurious 5BR, 3.5B home supremely located in west Plano. Open floor plan, study with french doors and built in bookshelves, master down, large game and 4 bedrooms up. Hardwood floor, marble entry, and granite countertop. Plantation shutters. Oversized backyard with fruit trees and garden bed is a gardener's heaven (micro irrigation system). Flagstone patio. AC 2016 & 2017, Roof 2016, Paint 2017. Fantastic curb appeal. Meticulously maintained neighborhood. Walking distance to exemplary Hightower Elementary and Arrowhead Park. Super convenient to shopping, dining, entertainment, liberay, gyms, trails, and parks. Unbelievable value. Grab it while you can. This one won't last long on the market.