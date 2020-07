Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Very hard to find large single-story with 4-bedrooms and 3-full baths in the Plano West attendance zone! Extensive solid oak flooring, carpet in all bedrooms, c-tile in baths, two-inch solid wood blinds throughout, granite counters, natural stone backsplash, 3-way bedrooms split, high ceilings, board on board cedar fence, full sprinkler, alarm systems. Don't miss this one! Two-year lease preferred. Pets will discuss per case.