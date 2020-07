Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kitchen and bathrooms are updated with granite counter tops. This home is located in a prime location with exemplary Plano West schools. No carpet, all laminate wood flooring for easy maintenance. Home features open floor plan with split bedrooms. Spacious kitchen that overlooks the main living area.