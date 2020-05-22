All apartments in Plano
4400 Avebury Dr
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:27 AM

4400 Avebury Dr

4400 Avebury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Avebury Drive, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Lease in Plano - Excellent location with Good Plano School District! 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. One Story! Upgrades throughout the whole house. Granite counter tops. Beautifully landscaped. Spacious kitchen cabinetry with ample storage space! Recessed lighting in kitchen. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3386416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Avebury Dr have any available units?
4400 Avebury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 4400 Avebury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Avebury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Avebury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4400 Avebury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4400 Avebury Dr offer parking?
No, 4400 Avebury Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4400 Avebury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4400 Avebury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Avebury Dr have a pool?
No, 4400 Avebury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Avebury Dr have accessible units?
No, 4400 Avebury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Avebury Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Avebury Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Avebury Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Avebury Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

