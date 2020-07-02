All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4317 Sendero Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4317 Sendero Trail
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:04 AM

4317 Sendero Trail

4317 Sendero Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4317 Sendero Trail, Plano, TX 75024
Stonehaven Place

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 BR - Study- 3 bath - 2 car garage home. Open floorplan. Large family room with high ceilings. Island Kitchen with Granite counters and SS appliances. Formal Dining and breakfast area. Large Master suite. Study and second BR with full bath down. Gameroom plus 3 Bedrooms upstairs. Private fenced backyard. Exemplary Plano ISD schools (Wyatt, Rice, Jasper). Close to Legacy West, shopping, dining. Easy access to SH121 and Tollway. Refrigerator included. Lawn maintenance included. Ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Sendero Trail have any available units?
4317 Sendero Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4317 Sendero Trail have?
Some of 4317 Sendero Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4317 Sendero Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Sendero Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Sendero Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4317 Sendero Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4317 Sendero Trail offer parking?
Yes, 4317 Sendero Trail offers parking.
Does 4317 Sendero Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Sendero Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Sendero Trail have a pool?
No, 4317 Sendero Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Sendero Trail have accessible units?
No, 4317 Sendero Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Sendero Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4317 Sendero Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District