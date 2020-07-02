4317 Sendero Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 5 BR - Study- 3 bath - 2 car garage home. Open floorplan. Large family room with high ceilings. Island Kitchen with Granite counters and SS appliances. Formal Dining and breakfast area. Large Master suite. Study and second BR with full bath down. Gameroom plus 3 Bedrooms upstairs. Private fenced backyard. Exemplary Plano ISD schools (Wyatt, Rice, Jasper). Close to Legacy West, shopping, dining. Easy access to SH121 and Tollway. Refrigerator included. Lawn maintenance included. Ready for move in.