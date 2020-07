Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Fabulous updated beauty! Updates include, roof, floors, paint, all windows replaced with Pella windows, 16 seer HVAC, fixtures, appliances and more. Over sized corner lot with a large backyard. Kitchen is a cooks dream and pantry had a makeover too. Both upstairs bath and half bath have been redone. Homes show perfect.



**Refrigerator, Washer & dryer comes with the house & are included in the monthly lease.**