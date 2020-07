Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Best value in the Villages of White Rock Creek. Great floor plan with an open kitchen and spacious living room with fireplace. Vauted ceilings throughout the home. Windows with custom wooden blinds. large master bath with jetted tub. Updated roof 2014, updated appliances, updated wood floor. Home is walking distance to the neighborhood elementary school. Don't miss out!!