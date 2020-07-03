4304 Ridge Point Lane

Amenities

Great for entertaining: spacious, Remodelled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story in Plano. Wood floors in all living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen furnished with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with beautiful backsplash. Modern master bath and all bedrooms come with great closet space. Includes 3 car garage and covered patio. Home zoned for exemplary Frisco ISD schools in Plano neighborhood. One of a kind family home!! Close to Highway 121 and North Dallas Tollway. Lease includes access to neighborhood HOA pool.