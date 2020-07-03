All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4304 Ridge Point Lane

4304 Ridge Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4304 Ridge Point Lane, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great for entertaining: spacious, Remodelled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story in Plano. Wood floors in all living areas and bedrooms. Kitchen furnished with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with beautiful backsplash. Modern master bath and all bedrooms come with great closet space. Includes 3 car garage and covered patio. Home zoned for exemplary Frisco ISD schools in Plano neighborhood. One of a kind family home!! Close to Highway 121 and North Dallas Tollway. Lease includes access to neighborhood HOA pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 Ridge Point Lane have any available units?
4304 Ridge Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 Ridge Point Lane have?
Some of 4304 Ridge Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 Ridge Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4304 Ridge Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 Ridge Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4304 Ridge Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4304 Ridge Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4304 Ridge Point Lane offers parking.
Does 4304 Ridge Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 Ridge Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 Ridge Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4304 Ridge Point Lane has a pool.
Does 4304 Ridge Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 4304 Ridge Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 Ridge Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 Ridge Point Lane has units with dishwashers.

