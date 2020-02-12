4225 Stanton Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

READY FOR MOVE-IN! Spacious Floor Plan and No Wasted Space! Tons of Natural Light! Extensive Wood Floors, Crown Moulding, Sky Lights and Plant Ledges! Spacious Kitchen with Build In Microwave, Breakfast Nook and an Abundance of Cabinet & Counter Space! Master Retreat is Complete with Vaulted Ceiling, Garden Tub, Walk-In Shower, Separate Vanities and Large Walk-In Closet! A few blocks from Daffron Elementary with parks, playground, ballfields, jogging & biking trails. Just a short drive to Preston, DNT, 121, Shops of Legacy & Stonebriar Mall!