4204 Twilight Trail

Great Location house with new painting and new carpet. Lovely traditional with great curb appeal and loads of charm. Hardwoods thruout. Family room has wet bar with fridge that remains & skylights. French doors keeps it bright and airy. while adding to the charm. Granite countertops and SS appl update the kitchen. All Bedrooms on 2nd flr have hardwds waliin closets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
