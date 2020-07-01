4204 Twilight Trail

Amenities

Great Location house with new painting and new carpet. Lovely traditional with great curb appeal and loads of charm. Hardwoods thruout. Family room has wet bar with fridge that remains & skylights. French doors keeps it bright and airy. while adding to the charm. Granite countertops and SS appl update the kitchen. All Bedrooms on 2nd flr have hardwds waliin closets.