All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4108 Norcross Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4108 Norcross Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 PM

4108 Norcross Drive

4108 Norcross Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4108 Norcross Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home with Formal Dining and Living room. Four bedrooms. Living room open to kitchen. Granite counters. Beautiful backyard. Home is available for lease from July 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Norcross Drive have any available units?
4108 Norcross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Norcross Drive have?
Some of 4108 Norcross Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Norcross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Norcross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Norcross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Norcross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Norcross Drive offers parking.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Norcross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Norcross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Norcross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Norcross Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District