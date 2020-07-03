4108 Norcross Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home with Formal Dining and Living room. Four bedrooms. Living room open to kitchen. Granite counters. Beautiful backyard. Home is available for lease from July 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com