Beautiful home with Formal Dining and Living room. Four bedrooms. Living room open to kitchen. Granite counters. Beautiful backyard. Home is available for lease from July 1st. Currently occupied with tenants. Virtual tours available. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have any available units?
4108 Norcross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Norcross Drive have?
Some of 4108 Norcross Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Norcross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Norcross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Norcross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Norcross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Norcross Drive offers parking.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Norcross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have a pool?
No, 4108 Norcross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have accessible units?
No, 4108 Norcross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Norcross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Norcross Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)