All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4101 Guthrie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4101 Guthrie Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:42 PM

4101 Guthrie Drive

4101 Guthrie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4101 Guthrie Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location! Beautifully updated 1 story home in sought after Highland Meadows. Kitchen
showcases stunning granite counter tops, backsplash, breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Decorative lighting, designer niches, and classic crown-moulding make this home outstanding! Window seat in master bed and Jacuzzi tub, in LARGE master bath make for a relaxing oasis! Intricately stamped concrete patio in lovely fenced in yard with large mature tree to provide great shade! A real home feel in a quiet, convenient location will make this one go quick! Excellent schools boast some of the top ratings in the state. Upgraded flooring and fresh paint throughout! Don't miss the opportunity to call this YOUR HOME!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Guthrie Drive have any available units?
4101 Guthrie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Guthrie Drive have?
Some of 4101 Guthrie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Guthrie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Guthrie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Guthrie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4101 Guthrie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4101 Guthrie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4101 Guthrie Drive offers parking.
Does 4101 Guthrie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Guthrie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Guthrie Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 Guthrie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Guthrie Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 Guthrie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Guthrie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 Guthrie Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District