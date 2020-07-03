4101 Guthrie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location Location Location! Beautifully updated 1 story home in sought after Highland Meadows. Kitchen

showcases stunning granite counter tops, backsplash, breakfast bar, and SS appliances. Decorative lighting, designer niches, and classic crown-moulding make this home outstanding! Window seat in master bed and Jacuzzi tub, in LARGE master bath make for a relaxing oasis! Intricately stamped concrete patio in lovely fenced in yard with large mature tree to provide great shade! A real home feel in a quiet, convenient location will make this one go quick! Excellent schools boast some of the top ratings in the state. Upgraded flooring and fresh paint throughout! Don't miss the opportunity to call this YOUR HOME!!!