All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 404 Harmon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
404 Harmon Dr
Last updated May 17 2020 at 9:23 AM

404 Harmon Dr

404 Harmon Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

404 Harmon Dr, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This dynamic home is brimming with innovation. The custom cabinets in the gourmet kitchen will turn your head while the open concept design of the kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, dining and living room, will give you the flexibility to live in Texas sized comfort. The luxurious upstairs master suite with a quaint Juliette Balcony and inviting spa-like bathroom is sure to please. This home is one to put on your list and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft upstairs and a private 2 Car Garage!

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5665475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Harmon Dr have any available units?
404 Harmon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Harmon Dr have?
Some of 404 Harmon Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Harmon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
404 Harmon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Harmon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 404 Harmon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 404 Harmon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 404 Harmon Dr offers parking.
Does 404 Harmon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Harmon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Harmon Dr have a pool?
No, 404 Harmon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 404 Harmon Dr have accessible units?
No, 404 Harmon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Harmon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Harmon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District