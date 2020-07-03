404 Harmon Dr

Amenities

This dynamic home is brimming with innovation. The custom cabinets in the gourmet kitchen will turn your head while the open concept design of the kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, dining and living room, will give you the flexibility to live in Texas sized comfort. The luxurious upstairs master suite with a quaint Juliette Balcony and inviting spa-like bathroom is sure to please. This home is one to put on your list and features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a loft upstairs and a private 2 Car Garage!



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



