Plano, TX
4020 Mountain Pass Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:42 PM

4020 Mountain Pass Drive

4020 Mountain Pass Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4020 Mountain Pass Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now...Gorgeous remodeled home in Plano Schools. Great floor plan! Updated throughout including Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Fridge, Washer and Dryer are provided. Hardwood Flooring and Carpet, 2 Bathrooms Remodeled, New HVAC System and Roof. Backyard with nice wooden fence for your pet.. along with a Storage Shed. Ideal location with shopping & restaurants nearby & easy access to 75 and George Bush. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4020 Mountain Pass Drive have any available units?
4020 Mountain Pass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4020 Mountain Pass Drive have?
Some of 4020 Mountain Pass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4020 Mountain Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4020 Mountain Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4020 Mountain Pass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4020 Mountain Pass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4020 Mountain Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4020 Mountain Pass Drive offers parking.
Does 4020 Mountain Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4020 Mountain Pass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4020 Mountain Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 4020 Mountain Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4020 Mountain Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 4020 Mountain Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4020 Mountain Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4020 Mountain Pass Drive has units with dishwashers.

