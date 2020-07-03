4020 Mountain Pass Drive

Amenities

Available Now...Gorgeous remodeled home in Plano Schools. Great floor plan! Updated throughout including Granite Counter tops in the kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Fridge, Washer and Dryer are provided. Hardwood Flooring and Carpet, 2 Bathrooms Remodeled, New HVAC System and Roof. Backyard with nice wooden fence for your pet.. along with a Storage Shed. Ideal location with shopping & restaurants nearby & easy access to 75 and George Bush. Note….If you have Any Requests (clean, repair) Please let us know up front. Pets case by case basis with $25-month pet fee (per pet) $250 refundable & $250 nonrefundable pet deposit Once approved, there is a $35 processing fee