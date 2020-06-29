All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4008 Oxlea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4008 Oxlea Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4008 Oxlea Drive

4008 Oxlea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4008 Oxlea Drive, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Corner house located in Highland Meadows Community. Immaculate & exceptionally well-maintained features. Clean, stunning, HARDWOOD FLOOR in living area with a gas fireplace. Kitchen and formal dining includes high-efficiency windows, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Huge master bed room with elegant bath, walk-in shower and spacious closets with 3 Secondary bed rooms . Roof is replacing this week. Pool on the backyard. Feeds into highly desirable Plano ISD schools Rice Middle school. Close to Highway 121. Close to 121 Highway and out let malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Oxlea Drive have any available units?
4008 Oxlea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 Oxlea Drive have?
Some of 4008 Oxlea Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 Oxlea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Oxlea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Oxlea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4008 Oxlea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4008 Oxlea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4008 Oxlea Drive offers parking.
Does 4008 Oxlea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Oxlea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Oxlea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4008 Oxlea Drive has a pool.
Does 4008 Oxlea Drive have accessible units?
No, 4008 Oxlea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Oxlea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 Oxlea Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District