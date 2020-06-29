4008 Oxlea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous Corner house located in Highland Meadows Community. Immaculate & exceptionally well-maintained features. Clean, stunning, HARDWOOD FLOOR in living area with a gas fireplace. Kitchen and formal dining includes high-efficiency windows, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Upstairs Huge master bed room with elegant bath, walk-in shower and spacious closets with 3 Secondary bed rooms . Roof is replacing this week. Pool on the backyard. Feeds into highly desirable Plano ISD schools Rice Middle school. Close to Highway 121. Close to 121 Highway and out let malls.