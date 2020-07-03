All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 4005 Foxtail Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4005 Foxtail Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4005 Foxtail Ln

4005 Foxtail Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4005 Foxtail Ln, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Plano. Spacious floor plan, stainless steele appliances, upgraded fixtures, beautiful backyard, perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have any available units?
4005 Foxtail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Foxtail Ln have?
Some of 4005 Foxtail Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Foxtail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Foxtail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Foxtail Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Foxtail Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Foxtail Ln offers parking.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Foxtail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have a pool?
No, 4005 Foxtail Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have accessible units?
No, 4005 Foxtail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Foxtail Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District