Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4005 Foxtail Ln
4005 Foxtail Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
4005 Foxtail Ln, Plano, TX 75024
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Plano. Spacious floor plan, stainless steele appliances, upgraded fixtures, beautiful backyard, perfect for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have any available units?
4005 Foxtail Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4005 Foxtail Ln have?
Some of 4005 Foxtail Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4005 Foxtail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Foxtail Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Foxtail Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Foxtail Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Foxtail Ln offers parking.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Foxtail Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have a pool?
No, 4005 Foxtail Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have accessible units?
No, 4005 Foxtail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Foxtail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Foxtail Ln has units with dishwashers.
