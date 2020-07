Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Wonderful house located in a quiet neighborhood within a few minutes walk to recreational park and facilities. With 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths and one office, this house is light and bright with open floor plan, high ceiling. Granite counter top, marble backsplash, new stove, microwave, dish washer, garbage disposal and new window blinds. Hardwood floor in living, dining and down stair. All the carpet replaced with quality laminate. Walking distance to exemplary schools.