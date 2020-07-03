All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:39 PM

4000 Lonesome Trail

4000 Lonesome Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Lonesome Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Clearview

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
accepts section 8
Lovely! Updated! Open Floor plan! Corner Lot! Recent upgraded Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Int Paint, Ceramic Tile, Laminate Floors, Double Pane Windows in Breakfast, Master Bath, and Family Room, Blinds, Water Heater. Near DART and George Bush Fwy.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Lonesome Trail have any available units?
4000 Lonesome Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Lonesome Trail have?
Some of 4000 Lonesome Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Lonesome Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Lonesome Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Lonesome Trail pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Lonesome Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4000 Lonesome Trail offer parking?
No, 4000 Lonesome Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4000 Lonesome Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Lonesome Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Lonesome Trail have a pool?
No, 4000 Lonesome Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Lonesome Trail have accessible units?
No, 4000 Lonesome Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Lonesome Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4000 Lonesome Trail has units with dishwashers.

