4000 Lonesome Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Lovely! Updated! Open Floor plan! Corner Lot! Recent upgraded Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Int Paint, Ceramic Tile, Laminate Floors, Double Pane Windows in Breakfast, Master Bath, and Family Room, Blinds, Water Heater. Near DART and George Bush Fwy.



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing] Visit our website, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing for more information and click (Request Showing) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.