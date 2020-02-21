3952 Cobblestone Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This must-see bright & airy fully updated home is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of West Plano, minutes from DNT & Lakeside Market Center. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 2,094 sq. ft. home features a renovated kitchen w quartz countertops, subway tile, ss appliances. Secondary bdrm & full bath on main floor. HUGE master up w large ensuite bath, garden tub, sep. closets. Two additional bedrooms & full bath up. Nearly every space has been updated, waterproof wood-look flooring, updated tile, updated bathrooms, new roof in 2019. HOA includes front lawn mow service. This is one half of a DUPLEX.