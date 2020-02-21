All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:56 AM

3952 Cobblestone Court

3952 Cobblestone Court · No Longer Available
Location

3952 Cobblestone Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This must-see bright & airy fully updated home is a hidden gem nestled in the heart of West Plano, minutes from DNT & Lakeside Market Center. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, this 2,094 sq. ft. home features a renovated kitchen w quartz countertops, subway tile, ss appliances. Secondary bdrm & full bath on main floor. HUGE master up w large ensuite bath, garden tub, sep. closets. Two additional bedrooms & full bath up. Nearly every space has been updated, waterproof wood-look flooring, updated tile, updated bathrooms, new roof in 2019. HOA includes front lawn mow service. This is one half of a DUPLEX.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3952 Cobblestone Court have any available units?
3952 Cobblestone Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3952 Cobblestone Court have?
Some of 3952 Cobblestone Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3952 Cobblestone Court currently offering any rent specials?
3952 Cobblestone Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3952 Cobblestone Court pet-friendly?
No, 3952 Cobblestone Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3952 Cobblestone Court offer parking?
Yes, 3952 Cobblestone Court offers parking.
Does 3952 Cobblestone Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3952 Cobblestone Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3952 Cobblestone Court have a pool?
No, 3952 Cobblestone Court does not have a pool.
Does 3952 Cobblestone Court have accessible units?
No, 3952 Cobblestone Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3952 Cobblestone Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3952 Cobblestone Court has units with dishwashers.

