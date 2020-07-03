3853 Wintergreen Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool hot tub fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Spacious executive 5 bedroom home with 3 car garage available now! Sought after open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen boasts smoothtop cooktop, an abundance of cabinets and countertop space. The perfect home to entertain large family with fireplace, formal dining and eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Amazing master suite with spa bath. Gameroom or media room and good sized secondary bedrooms. Close to walking trails, parks and community pool. Conveniently located near major highways and shopping. Don't miss this one!