3853 Wintergreen Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:43 PM

3853 Wintergreen Drive

3853 Wintergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3853 Wintergreen Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Spacious executive 5 bedroom home with 3 car garage available now! Sought after open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen boasts smoothtop cooktop, an abundance of cabinets and countertop space. The perfect home to entertain large family with fireplace, formal dining and eat in kitchen with breakfast bar. Amazing master suite with spa bath. Gameroom or media room and good sized secondary bedrooms. Close to walking trails, parks and community pool. Conveniently located near major highways and shopping. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3853 Wintergreen Drive have any available units?
3853 Wintergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3853 Wintergreen Drive have?
Some of 3853 Wintergreen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3853 Wintergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3853 Wintergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3853 Wintergreen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3853 Wintergreen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3853 Wintergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3853 Wintergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 3853 Wintergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3853 Wintergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3853 Wintergreen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3853 Wintergreen Drive has a pool.
Does 3853 Wintergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3853 Wintergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3853 Wintergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3853 Wintergreen Drive has units with dishwashers.

