Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Updated 4 Bedroom Home With Loft In Highland Ridge! This Floorplan Includes Formal Dining Room & Study. Family Features Wall Of Windows To The Backyard, Providing Lots Of Natural Sunlight! Preparing Meals For Family & Friends Will Be A Delight In The Updated Kitchen: Granite Counters, White Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooktop! Master Bed Is Down, 3 Bedrooms and Loft Upstairs.