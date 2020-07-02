3840 Stockport Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home!! Updated home with wood laminate floors, wood blinds, & charming interior paint. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, pantry, island, breakfast bar, & butler pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace & gaslogs. Study has many builtins & French doors. Dining room is very spacious for entertaining. Master suite includes jetted tub, ceramic tile, & huge walkin. 2 inch blinds, security system, sprinkler system.

Enjoy 2 neighborhood pools, 2 tennis courts, playground and greenbelts. App fee $40.