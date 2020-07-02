All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3840 Stockport Drive

3840 Stockport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Stockport Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Beautiful home!! Updated home with wood laminate floors, wood blinds, & charming interior paint. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, tiled backsplash, pantry, island, breakfast bar, & butler pantry. Kitchen opens to family room with fireplace & gaslogs. Study has many builtins & French doors. Dining room is very spacious for entertaining. Master suite includes jetted tub, ceramic tile, & huge walkin. 2 inch blinds, security system, sprinkler system.
Enjoy 2 neighborhood pools, 2 tennis courts, playground and greenbelts. App fee $40.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 Stockport Drive have any available units?
3840 Stockport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3840 Stockport Drive have?
Some of 3840 Stockport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 Stockport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3840 Stockport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 Stockport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3840 Stockport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3840 Stockport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3840 Stockport Drive offers parking.
Does 3840 Stockport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 Stockport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 Stockport Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3840 Stockport Drive has a pool.
Does 3840 Stockport Drive have accessible units?
No, 3840 Stockport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 Stockport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3840 Stockport Drive has units with dishwashers.

