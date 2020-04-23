3829 Townbluff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Dreams do come true! Perfect opportunity to lease an essentially new home! Totally remodeled and ready for you! Landlord updated kitchen with granite c-tops, gorgeous backsplash, all new appliances, including built-in microwave-convection oven, wine rack and glass holder, and cabinets with self-closing drawers. All new porcelain floors and brand new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, raised ceiling treatments, and multiple skylights make this home a must see! Master bath features a soaking tub and separate shower, with handheld sprayer. This home in sought-after Parker Road Estates West is truly one-of-a-kind. Hurry! It won't last!