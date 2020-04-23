All apartments in Plano
3829 Townbluff Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3829 Townbluff Drive

3829 Townbluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3829 Townbluff Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dreams do come true! Perfect opportunity to lease an essentially new home! Totally remodeled and ready for you! Landlord updated kitchen with granite c-tops, gorgeous backsplash, all new appliances, including built-in microwave-convection oven, wine rack and glass holder, and cabinets with self-closing drawers. All new porcelain floors and brand new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, raised ceiling treatments, and multiple skylights make this home a must see! Master bath features a soaking tub and separate shower, with handheld sprayer. This home in sought-after Parker Road Estates West is truly one-of-a-kind. Hurry! It won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

