3829 Townbluff Drive

Amenities
Dreams do come true! Perfect opportunity to lease an essentially new home! Totally remodeled and ready for you! Landlord updated kitchen with granite c-tops, gorgeous backsplash, all new appliances, including built-in microwave-convection oven, wine rack and glass holder, and cabinets with self-closing drawers. All new porcelain floors and brand new carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, raised ceiling treatments, and multiple skylights make this home a must see! Master bath features a soaking tub and separate shower, with handheld sprayer. This home in sought-after Parker Road Estates West is truly one-of-a-kind. Hurry! It won't last!