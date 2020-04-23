All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3813 Kimbrough Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3813 Kimbrough Lane
Last updated April 2 2020 at 2:28 AM

3813 Kimbrough Lane

3813 Kimbrough Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3813 Kimbrough Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Plano home in a prime location - 5 Bed 4 Baths with Pool & Spa. High ceiling & open floor plan! Kitchen is adjacent to the family room and breakfast area. Master bed and guest bedroom with full bath down. Master has bay windows, sitting area, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 other bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large Gameroom. Private backyard with Pool. Sprinklers, BOB Fence. Close to schools, restaurants and retails. Minutes to 121 and Toll. Pool service is included with rent. House is vacant, easy for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Kimbrough Lane have any available units?
3813 Kimbrough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3813 Kimbrough Lane have?
Some of 3813 Kimbrough Lane's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Kimbrough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Kimbrough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Kimbrough Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3813 Kimbrough Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3813 Kimbrough Lane offer parking?
No, 3813 Kimbrough Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3813 Kimbrough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3813 Kimbrough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Kimbrough Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3813 Kimbrough Lane has a pool.
Does 3813 Kimbrough Lane have accessible units?
No, 3813 Kimbrough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Kimbrough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3813 Kimbrough Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District