3813 Kimbrough Lane

Beautiful Plano home in a prime location - 5 Bed 4 Baths with Pool & Spa. High ceiling & open floor plan! Kitchen is adjacent to the family room and breakfast area. Master bed and guest bedroom with full bath down. Master has bay windows, sitting area, jetted tub and large walk-in closet. Upstairs has 3 other bedrooms with 2 full baths and a large Gameroom. Private backyard with Pool. Sprinklers, BOB Fence. Close to schools, restaurants and retails. Minutes to 121 and Toll. Pool service is included with rent. House is vacant, easy for showing.