Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home located in quiet neighborhood in West Plano. This well maintained home offers vaulted ceilings and plenty of space for you and your family. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, 2 living areas, & formal dining. Entertain your guests on the deck in the private backyard. Close to schools, Rec Center, 10 minutes to Dallas N Tollway or Hwy 75. Award winning Plano West High School zone. NO PETS PLEASE.