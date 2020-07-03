3804 Roman Court

Amenities
Best value in West Plano! Neat as pin with over 1800 sf of light, bright living space. Virtually every space features large windows with beautiful natural light. Neutral walls and flooring will coordinate well with your decor. Enjoy the central location, convenient to all major surrounding highways, and just a short walk to Carpenter Recreation, walking+biking trails, grocery, shopping and dining. BYO washer+dryer and fridge. LA is owner. Please submit signed TAR application, lease criteria form, 2 most recent paystub or offer letter, and drivers license for each applicant 18+ yrs