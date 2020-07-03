All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3804 Roman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3804 Roman Court
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:28 AM

3804 Roman Court

3804 Roman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3804 Roman Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best value in West Plano! Neat as pin with over 1800 sf of light, bright living space. Virtually every space features large windows with beautiful natural light. Neutral walls and flooring will coordinate well with your decor. Enjoy the central location, convenient to all major surrounding highways, and just a short walk to Carpenter Recreation, walking+biking trails, grocery, shopping and dining. BYO washer+dryer and fridge. LA is owner. Please submit signed TAR application, lease criteria form, 2 most recent paystub or offer letter, and drivers license for each applicant 18+ yrs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Roman Court have any available units?
3804 Roman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3804 Roman Court have?
Some of 3804 Roman Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3804 Roman Court currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Roman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Roman Court pet-friendly?
No, 3804 Roman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3804 Roman Court offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Roman Court offers parking.
Does 3804 Roman Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3804 Roman Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Roman Court have a pool?
No, 3804 Roman Court does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Roman Court have accessible units?
No, 3804 Roman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Roman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3804 Roman Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District