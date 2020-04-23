3800 Morning Dove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Location, Location, Location! In the heart of West Plano with top rated schools, this elegant & well maintained corner lot home offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths,pen floor plan with hardwood floor & tile throughout the house.New paint & new SS appliances.Main living room features gas log fireplace.Downstairs master bedroom offers cozy sitting area with dual vanities,garden tub,shower & large walk-in closet.2nd floor boasts 4 additional BR's & game room.The beautiful backyard retreat is complete w pool & covered patio. Quiet street with gorgeous landscaping,3-car garage with working bench.Minutes away from major highway,hospital,shops,restaurants and entertainments. A must seen!