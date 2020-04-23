All apartments in Plano
3800 Morning Dove Drive
Last updated June 26 2019 at 6:08 AM

3800 Morning Dove Drive

3800 Morning Dove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Morning Dove Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Location, Location, Location! In the heart of West Plano with top rated schools, this elegant & well maintained corner lot home offers 5 bedrooms 3.5 baths,pen floor plan with hardwood floor & tile throughout the house.New paint & new SS appliances.Main living room features gas log fireplace.Downstairs master bedroom offers cozy sitting area with dual vanities,garden tub,shower & large walk-in closet.2nd floor boasts 4 additional BR's & game room.The beautiful backyard retreat is complete w pool & covered patio. Quiet street with gorgeous landscaping,3-car garage with working bench.Minutes away from major highway,hospital,shops,restaurants and entertainments. A must seen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

