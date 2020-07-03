All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:48 AM

3800 Lowrey Way

3800 Lowrey Way · No Longer Available
Location

3800 Lowrey Way, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Light and bright two story treasure. Tiled entry, beautiful formal living areas. Kitchen open to family room with lots of windows and overlooks back yard. Freshly painted cabinets and brand new dishwasher and oven. Master down with amazing garden tub-separate shower, guest rooms up with loft area and walkway dividing both guest bedrooms. MUST SEE. Pets case by case with restrictions and deposit. No inside smoking. Client to verify schools. Please see Transaction desk for rental criteria and application instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

