3800 Lowrey Way

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub oven

Charming Light and bright two story treasure. Tiled entry, beautiful formal living areas. Kitchen open to family room with lots of windows and overlooks back yard. Freshly painted cabinets and brand new dishwasher and oven. Master down with amazing garden tub-separate shower, guest rooms up with loft area and walkway dividing both guest bedrooms. MUST SEE. Pets case by case with restrictions and deposit. No inside smoking. Client to verify schools. Please see Transaction desk for rental criteria and application instructions.