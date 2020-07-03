All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:41 AM

3720 Estacado Lane

3720 Estacado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3720 Estacado Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Incredible location & Award winning Frisco ISD!!! Located on an oversized lot in SOUGHT-AFTER RIDGEVIEW PARK. Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 full bath w 3 car garage! Most desired floor plan w master & 1 bedroom down, 3 Bedroom up. Impressive large entryway, Soaring ceilings, Spacious family room w gas fireplace. Kitchen w granite CT , island, gas cook-top & double oven. Master suite includes ceiling fan, jetted tub & separate vanities. Backyard w huge covered patio & gorgeous swimming pool. Solar panels for huge Saving in Electricity, pre wired for security camera. Perfectly located near Plano’s popular Russell Creek Park,schools, shopping & easy access to major highways. Close to 121, DNT, Hwy 75. Ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Estacado Lane have any available units?
3720 Estacado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 Estacado Lane have?
Some of 3720 Estacado Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 Estacado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Estacado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Estacado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Estacado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3720 Estacado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3720 Estacado Lane offers parking.
Does 3720 Estacado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Estacado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Estacado Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3720 Estacado Lane has a pool.
Does 3720 Estacado Lane have accessible units?
No, 3720 Estacado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Estacado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3720 Estacado Lane has units with dishwashers.

