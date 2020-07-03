3720 Estacado Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Incredible location & Award winning Frisco ISD!!! Located on an oversized lot in SOUGHT-AFTER RIDGEVIEW PARK. Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 full bath w 3 car garage! Most desired floor plan w master & 1 bedroom down, 3 Bedroom up. Impressive large entryway, Soaring ceilings, Spacious family room w gas fireplace. Kitchen w granite CT , island, gas cook-top & double oven. Master suite includes ceiling fan, jetted tub & separate vanities. Backyard w huge covered patio & gorgeous swimming pool. Solar panels for huge Saving in Electricity, pre wired for security camera. Perfectly located near Plano’s popular Russell Creek Park,schools, shopping & easy access to major highways. Close to 121, DNT, Hwy 75. Ready to move in!