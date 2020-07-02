3705 Legendary Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

One owner stunning completely $50K+ renovated like new model. 1 story in heart of W Plano. Gorgeous wood floor throughout. Grand Formal Dining enter living with fireplace, remote ceiling fan. Magnificent granite kitchen island &workstation, brand new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, window sitting breakfast open to family room with beautiful wet bar. Master large mirror walk-in closet, luxurious master bath, jetted tub, frameless glass decor tile huge shower. Versatile floorplan 4th bedroom can be great nursery or private office from master. Double sided fence large backyard, patio space. 3 years old roof. Enjoy the amenities of Biltmore Swim & Racquet Club. Convenience to restaurants and shops.