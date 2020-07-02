All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 10 2019 at 11:08 AM

3705 Legendary Lane

3705 Legendary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3705 Legendary Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One owner stunning completely $50K+ renovated like new model. 1 story in heart of W Plano. Gorgeous wood floor throughout. Grand Formal Dining enter living with fireplace, remote ceiling fan. Magnificent granite kitchen island &workstation, brand new stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry, window sitting breakfast open to family room with beautiful wet bar. Master large mirror walk-in closet, luxurious master bath, jetted tub, frameless glass decor tile huge shower. Versatile floorplan 4th bedroom can be great nursery or private office from master. Double sided fence large backyard, patio space. 3 years old roof. Enjoy the amenities of Biltmore Swim & Racquet Club. Convenience to restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 Legendary Lane have any available units?
3705 Legendary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 Legendary Lane have?
Some of 3705 Legendary Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 Legendary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3705 Legendary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 Legendary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3705 Legendary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3705 Legendary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3705 Legendary Lane offers parking.
Does 3705 Legendary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 Legendary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 Legendary Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3705 Legendary Lane has a pool.
Does 3705 Legendary Lane have accessible units?
No, 3705 Legendary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 Legendary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3705 Legendary Lane has units with dishwashers.

