Beautiful home with easy commute, 5 min away from highway 75, Grocery, entertainment. This home feather 4 bedroom,3 full bath. BRAND NEW CARPET and PAINT, wood floor through the 2nd floor. Move in ready!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3700 Dentelle Drive have any available units?
3700 Dentelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Dentelle Drive have?
Some of 3700 Dentelle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Dentelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Dentelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.