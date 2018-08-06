All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3700 Dentelle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3700 Dentelle Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 9:27 AM

3700 Dentelle Drive

3700 Dentelle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3700 Dentelle Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Thunderbird

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Beautiful home with easy commute, 5 min away from highway 75, Grocery, entertainment. This home feather 4 bedroom,3 full bath. BRAND NEW CARPET and PAINT, wood floor through the 2nd floor. Move in ready!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3700 Dentelle Drive have any available units?
3700 Dentelle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3700 Dentelle Drive have?
Some of 3700 Dentelle Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3700 Dentelle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3700 Dentelle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3700 Dentelle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3700 Dentelle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3700 Dentelle Drive offer parking?
No, 3700 Dentelle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3700 Dentelle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3700 Dentelle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3700 Dentelle Drive have a pool?
No, 3700 Dentelle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3700 Dentelle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3700 Dentelle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3700 Dentelle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3700 Dentelle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District