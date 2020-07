Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recent remodel like a new house. New wood look tile in living areas. New paint and carpet. Granite counters in kitchen and designer backsplash. New light fixtures. All new stainless appliances. All new bathrooms. Granite counters, new faucets. New bathtubs and tile surround. New toilets. French doors to back yard.