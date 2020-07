Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home located in desirable community & exemplary school district, Kitchen w island, large nook, master BR down w Custom design closet. One living area w French door can be study room. 3 BRs and Huge game up. Two stairs, Engineer wood floor through out. High ceiling. Great Patio with design Carvestone walkways and Storage shed in backyard. Quiet neighborhood. just minutes to Post office, shopping center, and 121 HWY.