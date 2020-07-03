All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3601 Mason Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3601 Mason Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:40 PM

3601 Mason Drive

3601 Mason Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3601 Mason Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Location (Plano), Location (Frisco ISD), Location (Corner Lot)!!!

FRESHLY PAINTED! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath features a community pool literally across the street, updated granite counter tops AND a large backyard. Split floor plan has lots of open spaces with a 4th bedroom that can double as an office. This home also has a private driveway in the back with a secluded attached garage. Property has an extra large backyard due to the corner lot! HVAC Replaced in August 2018 and serviced regularly. HOA provides for community pool access, basketball court, and grilling facilities. Application fee of $40 per applicant above 18. PLEASE REVIEW APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS PRIOR TO SUBMITTING APPLICATION FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Mason Drive have any available units?
3601 Mason Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Mason Drive have?
Some of 3601 Mason Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Mason Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Mason Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Mason Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3601 Mason Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3601 Mason Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Mason Drive offers parking.
Does 3601 Mason Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Mason Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Mason Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3601 Mason Drive has a pool.
Does 3601 Mason Drive have accessible units?
No, 3601 Mason Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Mason Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Mason Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District