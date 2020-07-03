3601 Mason Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool bbq/grill garage

Location (Plano), Location (Frisco ISD), Location (Corner Lot)!!!



FRESHLY PAINTED! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath features a community pool literally across the street, updated granite counter tops AND a large backyard. Split floor plan has lots of open spaces with a 4th bedroom that can double as an office. This home also has a private driveway in the back with a secluded attached garage. Property has an extra large backyard due to the corner lot! HVAC Replaced in August 2018 and serviced regularly. HOA provides for community pool access, basketball court, and grilling facilities. Application fee of $40 per applicant above 18. PLEASE REVIEW APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS PRIOR TO SUBMITTING APPLICATION FEE.