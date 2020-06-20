All apartments in Plano
3532 Bright Star Way
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

3532 Bright Star Way

3532 Bright Star Way · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Bright Star Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Gorgeous two-story home in amazing location overlooking Proposed Athletic Fields. Gorgeous looking circular staircase with iron balusters, tons of bright windows, study with french doors, BUILT-INS, & neutral colors. Fantastic kitchen features under cabinet lighting, island with Granite countertops and amazing backsplash. Oversized master suite has a sitting area, garden tub, dual vanities and a huge standing shower with a bench. Mother-in-law Suite with Romeo-Juliet balcony overlooking proposed Atheltic fields brings in fresh air. Two other secondary BRs are of good size. Large game room with pre-wired surround sound to make it a MEDIA Room. Must-See Beauty!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Bright Star Way have any available units?
3532 Bright Star Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Bright Star Way have?
Some of 3532 Bright Star Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Bright Star Way currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Bright Star Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Bright Star Way pet-friendly?
No, 3532 Bright Star Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3532 Bright Star Way offer parking?
Yes, 3532 Bright Star Way offers parking.
Does 3532 Bright Star Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 Bright Star Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Bright Star Way have a pool?
No, 3532 Bright Star Way does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Bright Star Way have accessible units?
No, 3532 Bright Star Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Bright Star Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 Bright Star Way has units with dishwashers.

