3532 Bright Star Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Gorgeous two-story home in amazing location overlooking Proposed Athletic Fields. Gorgeous looking circular staircase with iron balusters, tons of bright windows, study with french doors, BUILT-INS, & neutral colors. Fantastic kitchen features under cabinet lighting, island with Granite countertops and amazing backsplash. Oversized master suite has a sitting area, garden tub, dual vanities and a huge standing shower with a bench. Mother-in-law Suite with Romeo-Juliet balcony overlooking proposed Atheltic fields brings in fresh air. Two other secondary BRs are of good size. Large game room with pre-wired surround sound to make it a MEDIA Room. Must-See Beauty!!