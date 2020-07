Amenities

Exceptional Property in most desired West Plano Spring Ridge Community. Walk to Skaggs & Rice(blue ribbon schools). The plan, offers the master down and 3 bedrooms plus a game room up. High ceiling in family room opens to super size island kitchen with gas cook top. Breakfast nook also offers a built in study desk. Formal living-dining combo in the front of home. Walking distance to community pool, & Russell Creek Park with pond. Full Sprinkler system.