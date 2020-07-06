All apartments in Plano
3509 Brookshire Drive
3509 Brookshire Drive

3509 Brookshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Brookshire Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply now at www.pathlightmgt.com

Beautiful 1 story, 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath home, with huge 2 car garage! Wood floors throughout. All bathrooms beautifully updated. Kitchen has granite counter tops, nice cabinets, stainless steel dishwasher, cooktop is gas, with a walk-in pantry. Family room, high vaulted beamed ceilings, French doors lead out to patio. Master bedroom has large seating area, huge shower with custom closet system, door to patio. Close to George Bush High and shopping centers. Available 10/15/18.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Brookshire Drive have any available units?
3509 Brookshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Brookshire Drive have?
Some of 3509 Brookshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Brookshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Brookshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Brookshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Brookshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Brookshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Brookshire Drive offers parking.
Does 3509 Brookshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Brookshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Brookshire Drive have a pool?
No, 3509 Brookshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Brookshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 Brookshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Brookshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Brookshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

