3501 Dartmouth Drive
Last updated April 21 2019 at 4:40 PM

3501 Dartmouth Drive

3501 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Dartmouth Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
pet friendly
Enjoy your private oasis. Oversized backyard with pool, spa and Built in Gas Grill. 1 Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, large formals with wood flooring, Gas logs in Fireplace, Kitchen with Granite counters, 42 in cabinets, double ovens, SS dishwasher, trash compactor, gas cooking. Master has door to backyard. Garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, split bedrooms, 4th bedroom could be study. All walk in closets. Landscaped-Sprinkler. Jackson Elementary. Fridge, Washer, Dryer and Wine Cooler Included!! Pool Service Included!!!!! Pets are case by case fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Dartmouth Drive have any available units?
3501 Dartmouth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 Dartmouth Drive have?
Some of 3501 Dartmouth Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Dartmouth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Dartmouth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Dartmouth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Dartmouth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Dartmouth Drive offer parking?
No, 3501 Dartmouth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Dartmouth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 Dartmouth Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Dartmouth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3501 Dartmouth Drive has a pool.
Does 3501 Dartmouth Drive have accessible units?
No, 3501 Dartmouth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Dartmouth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Dartmouth Drive has units with dishwashers.

