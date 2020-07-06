3501 Dartmouth Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub pet friendly

Enjoy your private oasis. Oversized backyard with pool, spa and Built in Gas Grill. 1 Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, large formals with wood flooring, Gas logs in Fireplace, Kitchen with Granite counters, 42 in cabinets, double ovens, SS dishwasher, trash compactor, gas cooking. Master has door to backyard. Garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, split bedrooms, 4th bedroom could be study. All walk in closets. Landscaped-Sprinkler. Jackson Elementary. Fridge, Washer, Dryer and Wine Cooler Included!! Pool Service Included!!!!! Pets are case by case fees may apply.