Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 3420 Timber Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3420 Timber Brook Drive
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:44 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3420 Timber Brook Drive
3420 Timber Brook Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3420 Timber Brook Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Newly Remodeled 5 bedrooms 3.1 baths beautiful home with Pool for entertaining. Move in Ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3420 Timber Brook Drive have any available units?
3420 Timber Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3420 Timber Brook Drive have?
Some of 3420 Timber Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3420 Timber Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Timber Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Timber Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Timber Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3420 Timber Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Timber Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 3420 Timber Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Timber Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Timber Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3420 Timber Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 3420 Timber Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3420 Timber Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Timber Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 Timber Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District